Nigeria, one of the most populated countries in Africa, has recorded its first case of Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus and social media has been inundated with tweets in the country.

The Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, in a statement, said the case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on February 25.

His infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms,” said the Minister, adding that he was being treated at a hospital in the Lagos district of Yaba.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, the hashtag #CoronavirusNigeria is currently trending number one in the country – people are sharing their views pertaining to the virus causing scare across the globe.

Read what some Nigerians are saying about the virus fast-spreading below: