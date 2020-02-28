President Akufo-Addo has donated a cash amount of GH₵ 50,000.00 to the Sunyani Traditional Council towards the funeral ceremony of the late Paramount Queen of Sunyani, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo.

The drinks on display

The president also donated 50 cartons of bottled water, 50 cartons of soft drinks, six bottles Schnapps, six bottles of black label and three bottles of Hennessy.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare made the donation on behalf of the President when she joined the chiefs and people of Sunyani to mourn and pay their last respects to the late queen mother.

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson who spoke on behalf of the President assured of government’s unflinching support to the Traditional Council after the funeral.

Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by Majority Chief Whip who is also the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Hon Kwasi Sabi, Deputy Minister for Evaluation and MP for Dormaa West and other MPs from the Bono region.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe and other party executives were present.