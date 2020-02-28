The Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) has arrested a Kia Truck with 550 gallons of Family Vegetable Cooking oil on the Nanton – Tamale road in the Northern region.

In the Northern part of the country, almost all the boarders have unapproved routes from neighbouring countries, so many people take advantage to smuggle goods into the country.

Many Ghanaians smuggle car from Togo through unapproved routes to Ghana to avoid paying duties.

The Kia truck driver, according to some officers, smuggled cooking oil from Togo to the country and the CEPS officials in the region intercepted the goods after a tip-off.

The oil and the truck are currently at the regional office of GRA for further investigations.

The acting Assistant Commissioner of CEPS at the Tamale sector, Mr David Y. Binyam, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He could not give further details since investigations were still ongoing.

Source: Adom News | Illiasu Abdul Rauf