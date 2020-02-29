The Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday presented to host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB, a customised Jersey from the Club’s Kit manufacturer, Strike Portugal.

Edmund Ackah, the Accra Representative of the club, who did the presentation on behalf of management, made the presentation during Friday’s edition of Ekosii Sen.

Producer of Ekosii Sen, Dominic Kissi Yeboah, another die hard Kotoko fan, was also awarded with his own customised kit.

Mr Ackah during the presentation said the club’s gesture was to appreciate OB for demonstrating his love for the club by wearing their jersey on several occasions on his show.

OB took to Facebook to re-showcase his gift coupled with messages to appreciate his club.

In the post, captioned ‘Kotoko 4 life’, he wrote: “Honestly, this means a lot to me. This is what it means to be part of Africa’s Club of the Century.”

