Tina Knowles, mother of Popular American singer, Beyonce, has praised Ghanaian fashion brand, Christie Brown for her creativity after rocking her outfit.

The mother, who is an American businesswoman and fashion designer known for her House of Deréon and Miss Tina by fashion brands in an instagram post described Miss Brown as a talented designer.

Aisha Ayensu, the face behind Christie Brown designs

She was highly impressed with the African print which brought out the beauty of the suit she wore.

The American Fashion Designer in the post wrote: “Hi this suit is by Christie Brown, a talented Ghanaian designer.

“She mixes traditional African prints with pinstripes and the pants are very cool. I got it in Ghana.”

Photo below: