The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Efutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, launched the ‘Efutu Dream’ in his constituency in the Central region on Thursday.

The MP had an open forum with the youth where they shared ideas on developments in the Constituency. The youth spoke on issues such as health, security services and entrepreneurship among others.

The youth requested to see the heads of institutions such as the National Youth Authority, National Health Insurance and security agencies. Mr Afenyo-Markin promised to invite those leaders so they could interact with them.

After the event, the MP said: “The youth believe in me to deliver. I am poised to continue to do my utmost best for the youth of Effutu. I am proud of them. Now that the ‘Effutu Dream’ is launched, I want to encourage you all to work hard and make the dream a reality.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin promised to deliver more conferences in the upcoming years to aid in interactivity.

Earlier this year, Mr Afenyo-Markin distributed 105 laptops to teachers in the Winneba Senior High School and Private schools in Winneba.

He donated 4,700 cedis to the Badminton Sports Club in Winneba and also donated 50 Orthopedic beds to the Effutu Municipal Health Directorate.

He’s been able to also expand the Male Ward, Theatre and Children’s Ward of the Effutu Municipal hospital.