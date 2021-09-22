Ghanaian producer and Disc Jockey, Guilty Beatz, has won the heart of American Idol, Beyoncé, as she surprises him in the most unexpected way.

Known by his real name Ronald Banful, Guilty Beatz took delivery of a bouquet from Beyoncé to thank him for the birthday message he sent to her.

It is unclear the content of the birthday surprise but it may be big enough to have touched Beyoncé’s heart to reciprocate.

Seventeen days after he sent the message, Beyoncé has replied to him with a bouquet of white flowers coupled with a note of appreciation.

It read, “Thanks for your beautiful birthday message. Your kindness and generosity will always inspire me. Love Beyoncé”.

The record producer posted the gift on his Twitter page with a short reply; Thank you, accompanied with a love emoji.

The duo began a friendship when Run The World hitmaker contacted him to produce three hit songs for her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ studio album.

Guilty Beatz has a hand in the popular Already song featuring Shatta Wale, the 11th song on the album.

‘The Akwaaba’ hitmaker also had production credits on two other songs on the album namely, ‘Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)’ by Beyonce, and ‘Keys to The Kingdom’ by Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.