From seamstress to actress: The 25-year journey of Mercy Aseidu

After 25 years in the showbiz industry, popular Ghanaian actress Mercy Aseidu has been recounting how she began her acting career.

“I was a seamstress before I started acting. I got introduced to acting with the help of my godfather Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo. I was part of a small entertainment group where we usually entertain the congregation at church, especially at conventions. I used to perform at church conventions,” she said on E-Vibes.

The 50-year-old actress acknowledged the role of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo as “he pointed out my talent and inspired Mercy and her colleagues to take a chance in acting”.

She told Becky that: “Apostle approached my colleagues and me namely, Agyakoo and Akrobeto to join the concert party crew at the time since that was the same thing they were also into. My Godfather encouraged us by writing a story to help us move forward in our acting career. He said one day it will come in handy.”

The versatile actress added that her career started and she has starred in loads of movies including ‘Obaakofou’, ‘Sumsum’, ‘Aware’, ‘Kakra Yebedie’, ‘Agya Koo Trotro’, ‘Ghana Yonko’, ‘Emma Dodo Kunu’, Divine Prayer, Obi Yaa, Sama Te fie, Old Soldier with ‘Asoreba’ movie introducing her to movie lovers across the globe.

“So I would say since then, I have uncountable movies. The Asore Ba movie introduced me to a wider audience and so far, it is my favorite movie coupled with the ‘I know my Right movie’. I am proud of what I have become over the years,” she explained on JoyNews.

Mercy Asiedu, born 9 May 1971, is a Ghanaian veteran actress who has contributed to the growth of the movie industry. She is also known for the role she played in the 90s Ghanaian stage drama, Concert Party.

She is known as being one of the popular Kumawood actresses starring in several roles in the 2000s.

She began acting when she was a teenager, as part of the Kristo Asafo Concert Party group. She is known for the controversial roles she has played in movies.

