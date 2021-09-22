An alleged notorious thief identified as Yaw Okyere, alias Pazito, has been busted by some residents of Bibiani-Old Town in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North region.

24-year-old Pazito’s latest attempt to steal was an unsuccessful one as he was nabbed with the jackpot gaming machine he was trying to steal.

The machine was said to have been loaded with an amount of GH¢200, all coins, which is believed to be his main target.

Sources say Okyere was used as a scapegoat and given merciless beatings by residents who say there have been rampant stealing cases in the area.

Pazito was, however, spared from being lynched and was offered to weed acres of bushy land around the community.

The assemblyman for the area, Zakari Mubarik, who rescued the suspect from being lynched told Adom News that his reign seeks to eradicate the mindset of jungle justice.

He added that a large acre was apportioned to the alleged thieve to weed, a punishment he has since undertaken.

After weeding in the scorching sun for hours, Pazito was made to rest and he was served a bowl of the meal before his release.

Mr Mubarik, explaining the intent of such a decision said most crimes are caused by poverty or lack of jobs.

Rather than treat the suspects harshly, he said he has put it before some executives to implement the communal labour agenda for suspected criminals.

Find video of Okyere undertaking his punishment below:

