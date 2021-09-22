A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Kwahu East has staged a demonstration over the abandoned district referral hospital at Kwahu Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

The demonstration ended with a petition served on the District Chief Executive.

The conveners, by their action, are reminding the government that the hospital which it pledged to complete by 2016 still has no sign of being fully erected anytime soon.

They added that materials to be used for the construction have been left to rot while they struggle for proper healthcare services.

Kwahu goes red as ‘concerned youth’ stage protest

Speaking to Adom News correspondent, Akwasi Dwamena, the demonstrators said the hospital was started by former President John Mahama and thus the reason the sitting government has failed to give it any priority.

They called on the President to eschew political consideration and see to it that all unfinished projects are brought to life for the betterment of citizens.

Clad in red regalia, the demonstrators wielded placards with the inscriptions; “We don’t care who started Abetifi Hospital, go for a loan to complete it, No Hospital no vote in 2024, Complete Abetifi Hospital before starting Agenda 111, Abetifi needs District Hospitals”, among others.

Kwahu goes red as ‘concerned youth’ stage protest

Receiving the petition, Isaac Kodua who spoke on behalf of the DCE, Isaac Agyapong assured the youth that government will complete the said hospital in due time and urged them to exercise patience.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyeman III, Chief of Kwahu Abetifi also threw his support for the youth and appealed to the government to come to their aid and build the hospital to help save lives.