She may be the biggest music superstar in the world but family always comes first for Beyoncé.

The 38-year-old singer treated her children, mom Tina Knowles, and other friends and family to a speedboat ride in the Hamptons, New York on Monday.

Bonding time: Beyonce treated her children, mom Tina Knowles, and other friends and family (including eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy who can be seen just below her mother) to a speedboat ride in the Hamptons, New York on Monday

Lots of love: The 38-year-old singer put on a leggy display as she carried three-year-old son Sir

Glowing: Beyonce looked stunning as always as she sported a white off-the-shoulder top featuring puffy sleeves

On the go: She showed off her legs in a pair of tiny black shorts

Wow factor: She had her signature blonde locks put up in a bun as she let her natural looks shine by going make-up free

Twin sister, Rumi, was also seen walking along the lawn in a multicolored dress.

Big sister Blue Ivy, eight, was also seen during the fun afternoon on the water as she hung out with other children her age.

However there was no sign of Beyonce’s husband and father-of-three Jay-Z on the outing.

Dynamic duo: Beyonce tapped away on her phone while sitting next to her mom Tina

Pleased: The music superstar lounged as she smiled at something on her mobile phone

Hanging out: It seemed to be quite the relaxing ride

It seemed to be a fun afternoon of bonding with loved ones as the guests were even served refreshments on board.

MORE:

Earlier on the VanDutch speedboat Beyonce tapped away on her phone while sitting next to her mom Tina.

The 66-year-old seemed to have a blast as she took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a video of herself dancing on-board.

All aboard: The boat was packed with friends and family

Relaxing: It seemed to be a fun afternoon of bonding with loved ones as the guests were even served refreshments on board

Views: It was definitely a picturesque scene as the boat pulled out after dropping off Beyonce and kids

She showed off her best moves to her daughter’s hit Black Parade in the clip she captioned: ‘Dancing from joy of family and feeling of gratitude and love of God, Family and life on The Water! Best feeling in the world!!’

This came just weeks after Beyonceoffered more rare glimpses of the twins Sir and Rumi in her family-filled new visual album Black Is King.

The pop diva set the internet ablaze when her new film dropped on the streaming platform Disney+.