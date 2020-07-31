American pop icon Beyoncé has come through with official visuals for her Already music video which features Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The song, which is off The Lion King: The Gift album, also formed part of Beyoncé’s Black is King visual album, which was released on July 31, 2020.

Beyonce and Shatta Wale don similar attires in the Already music video

The artistic elements in the music video portray black excellence which also features Beyoncé dancing at beautiful African locations.

Shatta Wale with a Ghana flag around his neck facing up to the camera in the music video for Already with Beyonce

A few moments after the video of the song was released, Shatta Wale took to his social media pages to thank Beyoncé for the opportunity to be part of the album which has gone international.

Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world … God will forever bless you, Shatta Wale wrote.

Ghanaian music lovers who have been anticipating the video, have received the new visuals with open arms and have since lauded the Shatta Movement boss for feat achieved.

On social media, especially Twitter where the video is trending and has also garnered about 465,000 views, the video has been trending at number one.

On YouTube, many are reinforcing the ‘Dancehall King’ Shatta Wale’s status as the biggest force in the industry currently.

So SHATTA WALE starv us with this picture over 2 yrs 😩.



The biggest female artist of all time even poses in the SM4YF And Hope Sign in a picture and you’re here telling me not to be proud off SHATTA WALE AND SHATTA MOVEMENT #ShattaIsKing #AlreadyVideo #InShattaWeTrust pic.twitter.com/TxfJAVtOQZ — -KIMLYKESSEHONLINE.COM (@KimlykessehOnli) July 31, 2020

The already video is lit. Shatta Wale has really done well for himself and Ghana



He for go higher cos he’s talented. He just for shun one or two things bi he dey do 😂 #AlreadyVideo — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) July 31, 2020

Watch the video above.