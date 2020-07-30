American pop star, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has shared exclusives off her yet-to-be-released visual album and she was captured giving dancehall musician Shatta Wale a warm hug on set as they shoot scenes for her Black is King project.
The buzz surrounding the ‘historic’ collaboration between the duo has got Shatta Wale trending at number one on Twitter with the hashtag, #ShattaIsKing.
In the one-minute video, Beyoncé expressed her excitement for collaborating with creatives around the world where she shared snippets of other stars she worked with.
Meanwhile, some Shatta Movement fans reacted to the news thus:
