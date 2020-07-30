American pop star, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has shared exclusives off her yet-to-be-released visual album and she was captured giving dancehall musician Shatta Wale a warm hug on set as they shoot scenes for her Black is King project.

The buzz surrounding the ‘historic’ collaboration between the duo has got Shatta Wale trending at number one on Twitter with the hashtag, #ShattaIsKing.

In the one-minute video, Beyoncé expressed her excitement for collaborating with creatives around the world where she shared snippets of other stars she worked with.

Watch the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, some Shatta Movement fans reacted to the news thus:

That hug is for Shatta Movement worldwide because she didn't just hug o she clapped as well #ShattaIsKing #ShattaRules — Lil Nicki (@Lil_Nicki_Gh) July 30, 2020

Beyonce: Charles!

Shatta Wale: Mummy

Beyonce: Thank You So Much Charles. It’s Been A Pleasure Working With You

Shatta Wale: Woow Mummy, Its Means The World To Me Coming From You

Beyonce: Can I Give You A Hug?

Shatta Wale: Whaaat! Mummy, I’m All Yours 😍#ShattaRules #ShattaIsKing pic.twitter.com/y3Bxk9ThyQ — Elvis Sober (@SoberBlanco) July 30, 2020

Beyoncé hugging Shatta Wale? OMG 😱!!!!! How often does she even hug her fellow American musicians who are close? @shattawalegh is King 🤴

Charles I’m coming straight to your house to watch the premier with you this dawn. #ShattaIsKing #ShattaRules — efiaodo (@OdoEfia) July 30, 2020

You see how Beyoncy hugged Shatta with passion that is the power of God's time …Keep lying about AceHood Called me and the Collabo happened, Today you make lucky Ebi AceHood tomorrow ego bi Shaka Zulu. I hate liars. NONESENSE — Nana K (@NanaK90597804) July 30, 2020

Hugging bi achievement give u …eih no wonder he said Ghana is a village😂😂😂 …wizkid was staying with drake for a week at drake apartment did u heard naija people talking abt it … — Nana Quame👑 (@blacklovealbum) July 30, 2020