Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, the popular American singer, songwriter, and actress, has been widely reported to be heading to Ghana for the Year of Return celebrations.

Beyoncé is expected to be in Ghana sometime this December 2019.

Beyoncé, earlier report indicated, is part of invited guests for the 2019 Essence Full Circle Festival which was launched in September 2019.

The festival will support cultural ownership and economic collaboration in Africa and building bridges between Africans on the continent and in the diaspora. Ahead of the much-anticipated visit, Beyoncé has been spotted in a hairstyle which is synonymous with Ghana and Africa as a whole.

In new photos Beyoncé has shared on social media, the singer can be seen wearing braids, usually called ‘rasta’ in the Ghanaian parlance.

Beyoncé could be seen at the salon which looked similar to those we have in Ghana. Inside the salon, there were posters showing styles of braids and corn rolls customers could choose just like salons and barbershops have in Ghana.

Beyoncé’s photos have gone viral on Ghanaian social media with many suggesting that she was already in Ghana. But it looks like the singer rather visited a Ghanaian salon or hairstylist based in America.

This will be Beyonce’s first time in Ghana though she has related to Ghana and Ghanaians in several ways.

A typical example of her recent relation to Ghana was when she featured popular dancehall musician Shatta Wale on her ‘The Lion King’ album.

Beyoncé will be adding to a host of other African-American stars who have visited the motherland in 2019. As part of the commemoration of 400 years since slavery began, Ghana is hosting series of events dubbed ‘The Year of Return.’

The likes of Steve Harvey, Boris Kodjoe, Naomi Campbell, T.I. Cardi B among others have already paid a visit.