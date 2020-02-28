The Ghana Premier League will enter match week 12 this weekend with another set of exciting fixtures expected to be honoured by the 18 participating clubs.

On the matchday, there will be games played on Friday, February 28, 2020, through to Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Adomonline.com previews all the matches:

Asante Kotoko v Bechem United

For the first match of the weekend, it will be Asante Kotoko who will come up against Bechem United later tonight. The record league champions go into the encounter on the back of two defeats and in need of a win to appease supporters. With Bechem United enjoying a good season, the clash is set up nicely and is expected to provide fireworks.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick off at 19:00GMT.

On Saturday, two matches will be played where defending champions Aduana Stars will be playing as a guest to Dreams FC. In the other game, Legon Cities FC will welcome Techiman Eleven Wonders to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC v Aduana Stars

The Dormaa-based club is second on the league standings and have brought in a new coach in Paa Kwasi Fabin to boost their chances of successfully retaining the title at the end of the season.

Though Dreams FC continue to struggle with goal-scoring, they will surely give their matchday opponent a hard time at the theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon.

Legon Cities FC v Eleven Wonders

Elsewhere, Legon Cities FC will look to upset Eleven Wonders to enhance their chances of climbing further away from the relegation zone. Going into the match on the back of three draws, the Royals might go into the game all guns blazing, handing the away team an advantage that could end up bad for the home team.

Then on Sunday afternoon, it will be packed action from as many as six match venues.

Berekum Chelsea v King Faisal

Former league champions Berekum Chelsea will host King Faisal who is sitting bottom of the Ghana Premier League table. Though the Blues are clear favourites, Alhaji Grunsah’s team is tipped to pose a threat and is being fancied to pick up at least a point. Who knows, they might miraculously get their first win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Ebusua Dwarfs v Inter Allies

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs will play against Inter Allies Football Club. The two teams go head to head this weekend on the back of defeats but will feel a little push will hand them the available three points.

Hearts of Oak v Elmina Sharks

After drawing goalless against Karela United on Matchday 11, Hearts of Oak return to the Accra Sports Stadium to face high-flying Elmina Sharks. The Phobians are four points away from the top four and will go up against the side from Elmina who are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Liberty v Karela United

Just one win from its last five matches, Anyinase-based Karela United travel to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals. While the away team urgently needs a win, they will find it difficult facing David Ocloo’s men who are also suffering from inconsistencies.

WAFA v Ashanti Gold

Currently League leaders, Obuasi Ashanti Gold have been playing with some swagger recently and will play away to WAFA at the Sogakope Park on Sunday. In a Match that will kick-off 15:00gmt, the home team is being tipped to lose after losing their home invincibility status this season.

Medeama v Great Olympics

Medeama SC and Great Olympics will wrap up the fixtures on Match Week 12 of the Ghana Premier League. Knowing that a win will send them to the top of the table, the Yellow and Mauves will be gunning for a win when they meet up with the Dade Boys at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park.