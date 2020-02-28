The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has said calls for him to be removed from office are the least of his worries.

Speaking at the 3rd Regional Auditors Bi-annual Conference in the Volta Region capital, Ho, he said even if his job is taken from him, that will not be the end of his world and he will not go hungry.

“People say we will remove him like how we removed Charlotte Osei…but who says I care? I don’t care.

“So if today I am told I have been removed, life doesn’t end. At worse my father has a lot of farmlands, I will go and farm and feed this country,” he said leaving his colleagues in stitches.

Mr Domelevo has gotten on the nerves of some politicians with his work which involves uncovering alleged corrupt activities of officials in the country. The calls for him to be removed have seen intensified.

Already, the Alliance for Accountable Governance, a pro-New Patriotic Party group, has petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mr Domelevo from office over claims of procurement breaches.

The Auditor-General is also in court with the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, a case in which he has surcharged the latter.

But the Senior Minister is also in court asking that Mr Domelovo be punished for failing to respond to his case challenging a $1m surcharge against him.

Also, the Deputy Agric Minister, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has threatened to sue the Auditor-General after he was named among the list of government officials who benefited from a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

But Mr Domelevo is unperturbed by the attacks.

He believes he has carried out his duties as mandated by the Constitution and threats of removal mean nothing to him.

He encouraged his colleagues to be courageous in the face of incessant attacks as they carry out their mandate.

“There is no human who does good things and is not attacked in this world, even Jesus Christ who did good, people were attacking him. That is what it should be for Auditors. If we come to the Volta Region and they are praising you so much, you are a bad Auditor.

“We need the courage to discharge our work. So be courageous, nobody will kill you, the only thing which may happen is that you will lose your job but it is not the end of life. You may be transferred, that is not the end of life,” he added.