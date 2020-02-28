An ardent Asante Kotoko fan has been spotted gifting enterprising winger, Mathew Cudjoe money on the street.

The 16-year-old has been on fine form for the Porcupine Warriors since making his debut against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Cudjoe was the talk of the town after his sensational display against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the team’s back to back defeat, the players were seen on the street of Accra in high spirit ahead of their match-day 12 clash against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, a Kotoko fan, who was driving packed and gave Cudjoe cash.

He recently returned from Germany after a successful trial with Bayern Munich.

