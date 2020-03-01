A great-great-grandmother born on a leap year 100 years ago is celebrating her “25th” birthday this weekend.

Doris Cleife actually turns 100 today but since she was born on February 29, it means she only gets it once every four years.

Staff at Doris’ Brunel Court care home in Portsmouth will throw a bash for Doris with local dignitaries, friends and residents all invited.

Manager Katrina Morgan said: “We know that family means so much to Doris and they will all be celebrating with her at a private party on her actual birthday on Saturday but the residents here wanted to throw a surprise tea party as well.

“We are delighted that we are able to share such a special moment with her and her friends here.”

At the surprise tea party, Doris was given a cake with the number “25” on top, since it’s the 25th time in her life that her birth date, February 29th, has come around.

Doris, a retired hairdresser, reacted to hitting 100 by telling PA news Agency: “I just take it as it comes, I can’t do much about it.

“I honestly don’t know, I think to myself, I never dreamed I would get this far, I lost my mother when she was quite young and my granny died when she was 47 but here we are, and I have a sister who is 98.

“I don’t feel any different.

“I’ve waited all my life to be famous and now it happens like this.”

She added: “I am waiting for my letter from the Queen.

“To be honest, I am feeling quite philosophical about becoming 100, but I am looking forward to spending time with my new friends and my family.”