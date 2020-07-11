The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, had her first meeting with the flagbearer, John Mahama.

This comes after Mr Mahama on Monday announced the former Education Minister as his Running Mate for this year’s presidential election.

The meeting was a retreat of the NDC Campaign Team in Accra, where she expressed her gratitude for the support and pointed out that she will justify the confidence reposed in her.

She indicated the people of Ghana, especially the women and youth, are looking up to the NDC to provide answers to the numerous challenges confronting the country, hence, the need for the party to work hard for victory and not let Ghanaians down.

Mr Mahama, taking to social media, shared photos and a video from the session.

Watch the video and photos below:



