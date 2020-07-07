Son of the newly elected running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, has congratulated the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for choosing his mother, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his right-hand person for the upcoming December polls.

According to him, the track records of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang are enough to prove how competent and well prepared she is for the job.

READ ALSO:

He is, therefore, assured that the country will flourish should the two win the December 7 polls.

Taking to his social media platform – Facebook, to comment on the subject, he said: “President Mahama is visionary and bold for making this choice. Of course, I am biased, but I am confident that Prof. will work with him to bring greatness to Ghana if elected. The historical aspect of the decision is not lost on me either. Prof. has never been a token person; her pedigree and record speak for themselves.”