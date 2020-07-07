Transport fares have been increased by 15 percent, effective Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Deputy Transport Minister, Nii Titus-Glover, in an interview with Adom News’ Abednego Asante Asiedu said the government took the decision in acknowledgment of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on drivers.

This comes a day after the leadership of a group calling itself Concerned Drivers Union threatened to increase fares by 30 percent due to the increase in fuel prices.

The commercial drivers, who have had to deal with a reduction in their incomes as a result of reduced intake due to measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, say they can no longer bear the hardship they’ve been compelled to go through.

READ ALSO:

Coronavirus: 46 staff of BOST test positive

Over 2.2m voters registered

Mr Titus-Glover said the various driver unions presented a petition to the Ministry on Monday and were promised that the issue would be looked into.

It was after a meeting by the Transport Ministry and other stakeholders that Mr Titus-Glover disclosed that it was agreed for the fare to be increased.

“We have all agreed that indeed the drivers have helped in observing the Covid-19 protocols. It is for this reason that we have agreed to increase the fares.

“This cuts across board, taxis, troros, long-distance vehicles and cargo trucks. It takes effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020,” he said.

He added that the drivers have agreed to continue to observe social distancing and put into practice all the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the president.