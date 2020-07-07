The government of the United States (US) is considering banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps over national security concerns.

The Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo suggested the move during an interview with Fox News on Monday, July 6.

Mr Pompeo added that people should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

His comment comes after US lawmakers raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data, accusing the short-form video app of being a threat to national security because of its ties to China.

They also allege that the company could be compelled to “support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Reacting to Mr Pompeo’s comments, a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement: “TikTok is led by an American Chief Executive Officer, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

Last week, it was in the news that the government of India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo, and WeChat, to counter the threat posed by these applications to its “sovereignty and security”.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup, ByteDance.