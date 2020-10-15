Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, says their major objective is to build a team that will compete for titles.

The Phobians have not clinched the Ghana Premier League for the past decade.

The Ghana Premier League giants have strengthened their team with the inclusion of expatriate players.

“We are impressed with the squad we have now,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“The team is working every day to make sure we achieve our mandate going into the new season.

“Coach Nii Odoom has told the players what he is expecting from them ahead of the season and I believe we can achieve it. With the team he [Nii Odoom] building, it is a team that will compete for trophies,” he reiterated.

With former star man, Patrick Razak training with the club ahead of the season, Opare also hinted that the winger will be drafted into the team should Coach Odoom recommend the player to the management.

“Patrick Razak has been training with us for some time now and he has been impressive,” he said.

“I don’t know if he will be part of the team going into the season but should the coach recommend him, then he will be part of the team.

“He has been a professional training with the team and he has not missed a training session since he started training with us but everything is in the hands of the coach,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will open their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League account against Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

The new season has been scheduled to start November 13.