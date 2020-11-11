Dancehall artiste, Samini, seems unperturbed about the backlash received after endorsing the incumbent government for another term.

The musician took to twitter to announce his support for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid for re-election in the December polls.

His endorsement has generated mixed reactions with Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, alleging that Samini was given hefty sums for the campaign.

Others claimed he run to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after his offer to the National Democratic Congress was turned down.

However, taking to Facebook, Samini said nothing could break him and reiterated the NPP’s #4More4NanaToDoMore’ agenda for the election.

He composed a song title ‘kpoyaka‘ which captured details of works done by the incumbent party after they were elected to power in 2016.

Samini touched on the One-District-One-Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs among other key campaign promises he believes the NPP has covered.

