After taking to Twitter to announce his support for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid to be elected for a second term on December 7, Samini has released a music video dubbed ‘Kpoyaka’ to cement the cause.

The video, which was dropped on December 3, 2020, captured details of works done by the incumbent party after they were elected to power in 2016.

Samini touched on the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs among other key campaign promises he believes the NPP has covered.

Reiterating the party’s slogan that the Battle is the Lord’s, Samini urged every Ghanaian to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Watch the video below:

Samini is not the only celebrity to declare his support for a political party ahead of the 2020 general election.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, on numerous occasions, has praised the work government has done in its four years in power.

He followed his praise with a call for Ghanaians to retain President Akufo-Addo so he could continue his works.

Gospel Singer Empress Gifty has also been seen campaigning for the NPP alongside her husband, Hopeson Adorye, NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpong Katamanso.

Rex Omar and Mzbel have also been vocal about their support for the opposition National Democratic Congress.