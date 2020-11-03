Youngest female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, has been dispossessed of some musical property by some unknown persons.

Without giving much details about the robbery, DJ Switch is hopeful the persons will consider her pain and return her laptop.

The machine, she revealed, contains all her songs and mixes as well as other DJ’s musical set items.

“I continue to pray that whoever stole my laptops with all my music and other Dj musical set items should please bring them back or drop them at @luvfm99.5 or @nhyira104.5fm,” she posted on social media.

Attached to her message, she posted photos of the said laptop and other missing items for public identification.