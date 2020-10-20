Armed robbers stormed gospel musician, Celestine Donkor’s, house in the wee hours of Tuesday when she was sleeping with her family.

Narrating how she was robbed, she said the robbers entered their room through the balcony at midnight.

She said she was locked together with her husband inside their bedroom before they headed to her children’s room where their daughter collapsed immediately after setting her eyes on them.

They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuffs they searched outside.

It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind [SIC], she said.

Celestine Donkor and her husband had to break this door to come out after robbers locked them inside

