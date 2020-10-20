The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will establish a National Street Lights Development Authority (NSLDA) if it wins the December 7, elections.

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who announced this said the Authority would manage the street lights levies paid by electricity consumers to properly maintain the street lights in the country.

Addressing party supporters at a campaign tour of the New Edubiase constituency, he said the Authority would have offices in the districts and employ electricians to repair and fix problems on street lights in the communities.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is accompanying Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, the Running Mate of the NDC flagbearer in the 2020 elections, on her six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the next NDC government would provide flexible loan schemes to small scale traders and free primary health care for the people.

He said the Big Push agenda, which was announced in the NDC manifesto, would help invest US$10billion into the Ghanaian economy to provide jobs and improve infrastructure.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman stressed the need for peace ahead of the December elections.

She said NDC was a party which embraced everybody and called on party supporters in New Edubiase to work hard to bring the party back to power to continue with the development started under the previous NDC government.

Mr Abdul Salam Adams, the NDC parliamentary candidate for New Edubiase, urged the supporters to work hard in their campaigns to reclaim the seat which was lost to the NPP in 2016.