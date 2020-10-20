Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has raised questions over the death of a key suspect in the murder of a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Yaw Benneh.

James Nana Womba, who was a cleaner in Prof Benneh’s house, had earlier allegedly confessed to his involvement in the murder of the law Professor.

However, according to Police sources, Mr Womba also died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Saturday while on oxygen.

But, this does not sit well with Mr Bonaa who has described the death as suspicious.

“As far as I’m concerned, having the key suspect in this particular case losing his life in this manner I will call it a bit suspicious. One would have thought that such an important suspect, who has given you a confession statement according to the police, you would handle this person like an egg because you know that if it cracks you are in trouble,” Mr Bonaa said.

ALSO READ:

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Bonaa said that the circumstances surrounding the death leave him with many unanswered questions.

“If the person decides that I’m not going to cooperate with you then you are in trouble. So you can just imagine this person, unfortunately, we are told has lost his life.

“When did he become sick? What did he die of? Was he sick already? Because there were images of him on social media leaving court I think the last time they went to court,” he noted.