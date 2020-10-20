The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, begin the compilation of the transfer and proxy voters’ list.

The exercise, in the build-up to the December 7 polls, will run till Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the various offices of the EC nationwide.

Persons who qualify to transfer their votes are students and security service personnel who are on special duties.

This is to enable all registered voters to exercise their voting right.

Voters, who have been considered for the move, are students, members of the security services, the sick and those absent from the constituency.

ALSO READ:

The Commission, in a statement, noted these persons must provide proof of residence and shall sign a declaration with the Returning Officer before being assigned to a new polling station.