Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has entreated Political Parties and stakeholders with genuine concerns to raise them rather than try to discredit a thorough and credible electoral process.

According to her, any weaknesses and gaps in the processes outlined will see immediate steps to addressing and closing them, while reporting the same to the public in a transparent, open and accountable manner.

“Until then we entreat the naysayers to cease their onslaught of trying to discredit a thorough and credible electoral process and a Commission which has been open and transparent in all its dealings.”

The Chairperson in her ‘Let the Citizens know’ encounter stressed that the current Commission has opened up all its processes to the public and removed the cloaks of secrecy that shrouded the EC’s activities and operations.

“Today the number of persons who registered by District, Region as well as the sex and age is known to any interested citizen. It is no longer secret,” she said.

She added that challenges encountered during the Exhibition Exercise were discussed openly by the Commission, solved in a timely manner and reported upon promptly.

“Constituencies such as Ashaiman which had some gaps in data have all their issues resolved. Just last week, we opened our doors to enable citizens observe the filing of Nominations by Aspiring Presidential Candidates,” she said.

She urged all citizens to work with the Commission to strengthen and uphold the integrity of the systems and the Commission as a whole.

“Our doors remain open. We assure our stakeholders that we are receptive to constructive feedback and advice. Indeed the feedback and advice from well-meaning Ghanaians has helped enrich our work and enabled us to serve you better,” she noted.

Jean Mensa extended her goodwill to all qualified candidates in their bid to ascend the high office of Presidency.