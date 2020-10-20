The Electoral Commission will today, hold a balloting exercise to determine the position of each qualified Presidential candidate on the ballot paper in the upcoming polls.

The exercise to be held at the EC headquarters in Accra is the next stage after the announcement of qualified candidates to run for the position of President of Ghana in the December 7 polls.

The EC had cleared 12 candidates to partake in this exercise including; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention People’s Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).