4 home remedies to treating toenail fungus

Toenail fungus is a common fungal infection of your toenail. The most noticeable symptom is a white, brown, or yellow discolouration of one or more of your toenails. It may spread and cause the nails to thicken or crack.

Fortunately, a variety of treatment options for toenail fungus are available, including natural remedies, over-the-counter medicine, and prescription drugs.

This article features some home remedies to help you treat this infection before purchasing medication or visiting their doctor’s office.

This remedy is an effective way of treating toenail fungus.

Method: You can make a paste of baking soda with a minimal amount of water and apply it directly to the foot. Allow the paste to sit on the affected area for 10 to 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water and dry the foot thoroughly.

Garlic

Garlic is a potent antimicrobial plant.

Method: chop cloves of garlic and leave it on the affected nails for 30 minutes.

Apple cider vinegar

Another home remedy to treat toenail fungus includes the use of apple cider vinegar. Vinegar is an antifungal that can be mixed with water to create a foot soak.

Method: Try two parts vinegar to one part warm water and soak feet for 20 minutes daily. For a more potent foot soak, the ratio could be one part vinegar to one part water

Ozonated oils

Ozonated oils, such as olive and sunflower oil, contain ozone gas that delivers oxygen to the affected areas. This kills bacteria and stimulates skin cells for faster healing.

Method: Clean and dry your foot first. Gently massage a small amount of ozonated oil into the skin, working it into the affected nails and around the entire toe.