The mother of James Nana Womba, prime suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has expressed shock as she grieves the death of his son in Police custody.

Madam Talata Nona told journalists that the last time she saw her son (Womba) was last week Monday and nothing showed that he was sick.

According to Madam Nona, she only gave him (Womba) money and engaged him in a chat before saying goodbye, which was to be a parting.

Madam Nona, who is currently jobless, said her son had denied knowledge of the murder on countless occasions, assuring her that things would be well.

Womba’s mother said although her son allegedly died last Saturday (October 17), she was only informed today (Monday, October 19,) by four armed men from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at about 10:00 am.

She said the Police asked her she should be present tomorrow to witness the post mortem that would be conducted on her son.

“I was only informed by my son’s girlfriend (One Veronica) that Womba was unwell. I was told that somebody gave him fried rice. I think the fried rice might have been contaminated. My son might have been killed through food or some people were after his life.”

The mother of two said she would consult her lawyer to know the next line of action. “I don’t know what to do now,” Madam Nona said.

She said Womba was the breadwinner, noting that he did driving, plumbing, and electrical works with remarkable ease.

“Womba has worked with the late Prof. Benneh for over one and half years and due to his hard work, the Prof. agreed to work with him after Womba’s Mistress whom he was working with travelled”

Womba has been described by the Police as the prime suspect in the death of Prof. Benneh.

The Police say Womba masterminded the death of the Law lecturer with three others. So far, two persons including Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah are in the custody of the Police.

Womba, last week Wednesday, appeared before the Kaneshie District Court looking healthy. However his accomplice Nkansah was unwell and he was taken to the hospital.

Womba and Nkansah have been charged with conspiracy and murder.

Prosecution had informed the Court that, the Police are on the heels of the two other suspects.

Prof. Benneh was killed at his residence in cold blood at Adjiriganor in September this year.