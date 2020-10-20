The Ho West Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Bedzrah, has outdoored a book titled ‘The Mandate’ to account for his stewardship over the last 12 years.

He was optimistic the book would complement campaign efforts to retain him as a representative for the constituency in Ghana’s legislature and also bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power.

The 172-page book titled ‘the Mandate’ contains development projects delivered with public funds allocated to the office of the Ho West MP between 2009 and 2020.

It also featured projects undertaken under the late Prof Mills and John Mahama administrations.

The projects include roads, health, educational infrastructure, water and sanitation facilities and electrification among others.

The book also contains initiatives and programmes implemented to enhance human resource in the Ho West constituency and improve on livelihoods.

Lunching the book, the MP for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, implored people of the Volta Region to endeavor to vote to retain their MPs.

The Paramount Chief of Avatime, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, entreated politicians and the citizenry to be committed to maintaining the peace in the country during the December polls.

