Ho West Member of Parliament (MP) and the Chairman of the Volta Regional MPs Caucus has said development of Ghanaian communities must be in the interest of all.

The MP, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, who represented the 18 Volta Regional MPs in Huston, USA in the Ceana Festival asked Ghanaians abroad to be interested in the development of the nation.

Mr Bedrah also called on Ghanaians abroad to eat the rich Ghanaian food and resell it to the people outside the Ghanaian culture, urging them to be proud of their motherland.

He praised the Ewe Communities and the NDC Groups for the several interventions they continue to make for Ghana.