Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West constituency, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has cautioned the public to disregard a Facebook account in his name used to defraud unsuspecting people.

He said some fraudsters operating the account are soliciting for money from the general public making unrealistic promises to them.

Some of the fake accounts have the usernames: Hon Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah and Bedzra Emmanuel Kwasi.

Hon. Bedzrah explained that, he has only one personal Facebook account with the user name Bedzrah Emma Kwasi and an official Facebook page.

“The Ho West lawmaker has only one personal Facebook account with the name BEDZRAH EMMA KWASI, an official Facebook page named EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH and a Facebook group named FRIENDS OF EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH (FEBE),” a statement on the official page read.

He has, therefore, urged the public to disregard impostors who use his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Any other account, page or group attributed to the MP is regulated by an impostor to defraud unsuspecting individuals.”

“The office of the MP will not in any way demand material gift/reward from you before any form of assistance is rendered,” it added.

“You engage such unprincipled fraudsters at your own peril” Hon. Bedzrah cautioned.

Below is the message of caution: