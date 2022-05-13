The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has sworn in the President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, to serve as a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games to be staged in Ghana.

He was sworn in at the Minister’s secretariat on Thursday, 12th May 2022.

The Sports Minister urged him to support the team in delivering a successful hosting and staging of the 13th African Games.

The Chairman of the LOC Accra 2023 African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, and Reks Brobby, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, were present to support the Minister to welcome Samson Deen.