A group of kente weavers at Adanwomase in the Ashanti region has presented a special Kente cloth to Eleanor Effe Amanor, host of Nhyira Fm’s Obra Show.

The specially-woven cloth is named “Effe Hwehw3 Asomdwee”, in honour of Mama Effe as she celebrates her 62nd birthday.

Leader of the group, Thomas Boateng, popularly known as Gabby, said the gesture is to appreciate Mama Effe for her positive impact on the lives of people in society.

Several messages have poured in celebrating the life of Mama Effe, affectionately called Asofuonua baa, Mama 1, Sweet Mama, Ghana’s Oprah Winfrey, Lady Amanor, among other accolades.

Mama Effe appreciated the beautiful presentation by Mr. Boateng and his team.

She also expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum and the Chief Operating Officer, Ken Ansah, for the love and well wishes in celebrating her birthday.

“I am grateful to God, Kwasi Twum, Ken Ansah, Gabby and his team for the kente, staff of the Multimedia Group, Obra crew and all loved ones who wished me well. I ask for a double portion for each one of you in Jesus name,” Mama Effe said.

