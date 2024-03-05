One of the sponsors for the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has said it is in the best interest of people who identify with the gay community.

According to the Ho West Member of Parliament (MP), the bill will not criminalise or violate the human rights of individuals but rather protect them.

He gave this assurance on Adom FM Burning Issues, explaining the has been explicitly stated in clause 17 of the Bill.

“The bill is not for everyone but the people who hold themselves as members of the gay community. The bill will rather protect and not violate their human rights as they claim because clause 17 says that we cannot touch anyone who is involved or perceived to be involved.

“We must report them to the police for the law to take its course. So if you touch them you will be caught up with the law and will face the consequences,” he added.

The Bill passed on February 28 by Parliament currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force but has been met with fierce criticisms amidst calls for Akufo-Addo for reject it.

The critics have argued the bill violates and infringes on fundamental human rights and have threatened to initiate legal action against it.

