The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed shock with the Finance Ministry’s plea to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to assent the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

In an interview on Adom FM Burning Issues, the General Secretary of GPCC, Reverend Immanuel Tettey stated the Ministry’s caution was out of place and must be resisted.

According to him, the proposed legislation is crucial to upholding Ghana’s cultural values and independence from external influence.

Reverend Tettey stressed that there are countries with worse forms of punishment for people who engage in LGBTQI+ activities, but are doing well and have kept their relationships with other multilateral agencies.

“Kenya, Senegal and other countries have more stringent measures yet the IMF is lending its support. So I can’t fathom why the Ministry of Finance will come out with this. Besides this Bill was in parliament way before the IMF negotiations started and it was not part of the conditions,” he stated.

The Bill which criminalizes and prohibits LGBTQI+ activities, was approved on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

It has sparked criticism from various quarters, including prominent figures like Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and other groups coupled with threats of legal action.

It is expected to land on the President’s desk within the week, but the Ministry on Monday cautioned Ghana could lose more than 3 billion dollars in external financing if passed into law.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has said he is awaiting a ruling of the Supreme Court to decide on the Bill as it is currently being challenged.

Listen to Reverend Tettey in the video attached above: