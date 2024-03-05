The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has vowed it will not hesitate to advise congregations on how to cast their votes on December 7 polls if President Nana Akufo-Addo fails to assent the anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, the General Secretary, Reverend Immanuel Tettey stated the bill will help to uphold the values that are important to the people of Ghana.

He, therefore, noted none of the religions and Ghanaians at large will sit aloof and accept anything that frowns on morals and values.

Reverend Tettey made these comments in reaction to the Finance Ministry’s caution for the President not to sign the bill which was passed on Wednesday February 28, 2024.

Even though Akufo-Addo has said he is yet to receive the controversial bill, the Ministry on March 4 said it could lead to severe repercussions on the country’s financial support from international organisations like the Bretton Woods Institutions.

But Reverend Tettey has emphasised the importance of upholding Ghana’s unique cultural, and family values and has urged the President to serve the interest of Ghanaians by assenting to the bill.

“The 275 MPs in parliament did not get there by themselves; they are representatives of the people and we are all saying we don’t like LGBTQI+ activities.

“But if they decide not to listen to us, we will advice ourselves in the upcoming election. We will ask our people to reject anyone who wants to ignore our moral, values and impose what we don’t like on us,” he cautioned.

