A Ghanaian journalist and LGBTQI+ activist, Ignatius Annor, is heartbroken over the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

Mr Annor has said the news of the passage on Wednesday, February 28, hit hard that he couldn’t concentrate at work and had to take the day off.

In a Facebook post, the US-based journalist said he feels the pain of every Ghanaian yearning to be themselves and has also lost an opportunity to visit his family.

“Here is what I know, living in truth is the most powerful tool I know,” he stated.

Ignatius for the first time in February 2021 openly declared he was gay.

According to Ignatius Annor, he had kept his alignment with the community a secret for fear of losing his job and the stigma that it could generate.

Although his mother in January 2017, mentioned such a community is “demonic”, the activist believes his mother’s stand was because of “what has repeatedly been fed into the mind and ultimately the hearts of people.”

Read the full post below:

Meanwhile, the Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts bearing a three to five-year jail term.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.

But critics have called on Akufo-Addo to reject the Bill, arguing it violates and infringes on fundamental human rights and have threatened to initiate legal action against it.

ALSO READ: