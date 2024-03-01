Hiplife artiste, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known in showbiz circles as KK Fosu says he can’t sing lyrics that are not written by him.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, with Andy Dosty on Thursdays, he explained that whenever the lyrics of a song are written for him, he rewrites it to suit his writing style.

“I can’t sing a song that somebody has written for me, I don’t know how to do that. Even when you write it, I must change it to my progression. I will make sure I arrange your song for you if your song is not good,” he said.

He also denied claims that Paa Kwesi Dobble wrote the lyrics for his song, Oga, during his beef with Samini (formally known as Batman) some years ago.

The hiplife musician also said the song was not even meant as a reply to Samini.

“So when you grant an interview, and you tell me you wrote Oga, can you write my song for me? Double Paa Kwesi can you stand before me?” he said.

The ‘Anadwo Yede’ hitmaker also revealed that he was the originator of fan army culture in the music industry.

“Ask about D camp. When we talk about this nation-nation thing, I started it.”

He is also encouraging Ghanaians to pamper young and rising artists to help them last long in the music industry.

“What some people did to me, I do not want them to do to the likes of Kelvyn Boy, Kwame Eugene. Let’s pamper them to help them last long in the music Industry”

The Hiplife artiste believes a lot could have been done to save ‘The Trinity’, a music group he belonged to from collapsing.

The collective comprised some artistes like Samini, Kokoveli, and K.K Fosu among many others.

K.K Fosu also revealed that ‘The Trinity’ collective was brought together by media mogul Bola Ray.

