The Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah is implementing a flagship policy aimed at improving healthcare delivery in his constituency.

The policy entails providing financial support to constituents who wish to train in health-related courses, building and equipping healthcare facilities.

In light of this, his office recently handed over a laptop, laboratory hot oven, ultrasound scanner, printer, scrab, boxes of intravenous cannula, a motorcycle among others to the health directorate.

The motorcycle would be stationed at the Ho West Health Directorate, while the rest of the items would be distributed to selected health facilities in the constituency.

Mr. Bedzrah’s aide, Worlasi Adom presented the items on his behalf and stressed the MP’s commitment to adequately resourcing health facilities within the constituency.

He said the ultimate goal of the MP’s office is to achieve improved healthcare delivery and universal health coverage in the constituency.

He indicated that through the initiative of Mr. Bedzrah, isolated communities have been provided centers to serve residents with primary healthcare.

“The recent facility to be operationalized is the one in the Avetakpo community and we are looking forward to extending services to other hard to reach areas in the constituency. We will continue to commit resources to the health sector because we prioritize the wellbeing of the constituents”, he said.

Mr. Bedzrah’s office also financed the renovation of the Avatime-Vane Clinic and a 4-unit bungalow at the Tsito Awudome Health Center.

The Ho West District Health Director, Dr. Nyarko George lauded the contributions of Mr. Bedzrah to the sector adding that “items provided cuts across all the segments of service delivery.”

