Former President John Dramani Mahama says he holds no grudge against any musician who will endorse a political party.

His statement comes after ace musicians Sarkodie and Samini endorsed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to them, they believe in the core values of the incumbent party, hence Ghanaians should give them four more years to do more in the country.

But reacting to this, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he has learned from his mistakes after he recruited celebrities and musicians to campaign for him during 2016 elections.

MORE:

He explained in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM that celebrities who endorse political parties in Ghana have a chance of denting their careers.

The former president said politics in Ghana have not reached the status where public figures can support parties without criticisms.