Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, John Dumelo, says he is certain that his major contestant and incumbent Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament , Lydia Alhassan, will vote for him to win the seat on December 7, 2020.

He made this post on social media after he shared a photo of himself kissing the hand of the female politician who seemed amazed at the gesture at an event.

I have a feeling she herself will vote for me…..#idey4u, he captioned the photo.

