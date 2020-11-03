Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, says his countryman, Thomas Partey will be successful at Arsenal.

Partey, 27, made a move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid after his £45million release clause was met.

The dynamic midfielder put another impressive performance against Manchester United in their 1:0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And according to Essien, he is confident the Gunners have a star on their hands and will make an impact at the club.

“I know him, I have seen him play a couple of times and we do talk now and then,” Essien toldGoal.com.

“If he has any questions, he can always contact me for my thoughts – except when he plays Chelsea.

“But I wish him well and I am looking forward to seeing him do very well for Arsenal. They have made a great signing by bringing my countryman to take on the Premier League.

“He is more of a typical No.6 than me. He is very good on the ball, wins duels, has good speed, reads the danger well and he is a very complete midfielder.

“When I arrived in England, Arsenal were very tough, with Gilberto Silva and a great midfield, so it was a tough team to play against.

“But I think the Arsenal I played towards the end of my career could have done with a player like Thomas Partey.

“I think it is a great move for him too, though. Arsenal is a great club. The Premier League is also brilliant, so it will help him to improve his game as well.”