Legendary Ghanaian music producer now turned pastor, Marx Morris Twumasi, known as Morris Babyface, has in a caution statement, advised Ghanaians on the impact of words and pronouncements on one’s life chances and destiny.

The ace producer, who has worked with legendary acts like Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour), A.B. Crentsil, Kojo Antwi and others, disclosed in a radio interview, monitored by MyNewsGh.com that, Ghanaians should be cautious when singing songs like Kidi’s ‘thunder’ track as it can have greater repercussions.

Morris Babyface explained that spoken words impact a person’s life so if one sings an ‘adulterated’ song which has in it an imminent curse pronouncement, such a person is likely to suffer the consequences of his action if anything goes wrong.

He further revealed that as such, he has since stopped producing circular music as the ‘devil’ has diluted it to suit its interest.

“Hammer, I do not record circular songs again because the devil can dilute it in its interest and we must be aware that anything said has its impact on our lives. We sometimes make certain pronouncements and wonder where some hardships come from.

“KiDi’s ‘thunder’ song for instance, if you listen, it says if I leave you, make thunder fire me… so if you leave the person, what do you expect to happen?

“It’s a curse pronouncement you have made and we should be cautious of singing songs and making such pronouncements,” he said on Pure FM.