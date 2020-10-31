Two gunmen, suspected to be robbers, have attacked mobile money vendors at Kukuwazugu at Walewale in the North East Region.

The gunmen arrived on a motorbike Friday evening and fired indiscriminately before targeting two mobile money vendors after initially mistaking one of their targets for a lotto operator who was seated nearby.

A witness told JoyNews the suspected robbers covered their face with masks and wielded an Ak47 weapon.

It is still not clear how much was taken away by the robbers. The police have been to the scene and an investigation is underway.

The assemblyman for the area, Seidu Kamal, said that was the second attack on residents by the robbers in the last one month.

He said the community is planning to form a vigilante group to help the police deal with the situation.